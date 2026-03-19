Haryana Cracks Down: Meat Shop Ban During Navratri

In a move aimed at ensuring peace during Navratri, Haryana has enforced a ban on opening meat shops near sensitive areas, including religious sites and educational institutions, across all municipal regions.

The ban, announced by Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel, is mandated by the provisions of the Haryana Municipal Act, 1976, and the Regulation of Sale of Meat Act. Meat shops outside these specified locations can only operate with prior approval from the local authority's licensing department.

To ensure compliance, local municipal officers have been instructed to monitor meat shop operations closely and enforce strict action against unauthorized vendors. The government aims to maintain law and order in urban centers during the religious festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)