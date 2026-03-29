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India Ensures Safe Passage for LPG Carriers Amid Persian Gulf Tensions

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas confirms safe transit of two LPG carriers towards India amid heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf. Indian seafarers and vessels remain secure with continuous monitoring and support from relevant agencies. Emphasis remains on maintaining safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:24 IST
India Ensures Safe Passage for LPG Carriers Amid Persian Gulf Tensions
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced on Sunday the safe transit of LPG carriers, BW TYR and BW ELM, towards India's shores. BW TYR is expected to arrive in Mumbai on the 31st, with BW ELM reaching New Mangalore by April 1, according to a ministry statement.

Authorities highlighted measures ensuring the safety of Indian vessels and crew in the region. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways confirmed no incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels in the past day. Eighteen Indian-flagged vessels carrying 485 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf, monitored by DG Shipping.

DG Shipping has successfully repatriated over 942 seafarers, with four more repatriated recently. A consignment of 47,000 metric tonnes of LPG arrived at Vadinar Terminal, Gujarat, enhancing energy supply. Amidst regional conflicts, the Ministry prioritizes maritime safety in areas like the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global trade.

In response to US-Israel military actions against the Islamic Republic, the Special Secretary indicated active coordination with stakeholders to safeguard transit through the Strait of Hormuz. India, through the Ministry of External Affairs, continues to stress the importance of unimpeded navigation in the region and works with global partners to maintain stability.

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