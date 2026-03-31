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China's Silent Revolution: A New Era in Underwater Warfare

China's submarine fleet is undergoing a radical modernization, challenging the U.S. Navy's hegemony. By 2035, it's projected to have 80 submarines, half of them nuclear-powered. New submarines like the Type 095 exemplify China's leap in underwater capabilities, posing a strategic threat to U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:28 IST
China's Silent Revolution: A New Era in Underwater Warfare
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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  • guided-missile nuclear-powered attack submarines

China is quietly ushering in a new age in submarine capability, significantly enhancing its underwater fleet to challenge the long-standing dominance of the United States. Despite ongoing secrecy surrounding its developments, Beijing's expansion and technological enhancements in its submarine program signify a formidable leap forward.

Rear Admiral Mike Brookes testified before the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, forecasting that by 2027 China's submarine fleet could increase to approximately 70 vessels from the current 60+. This advancement includes the introduction of guided-missile nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSGNs), nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), and smaller nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs).

The developments pose a multifaceted challenge to U.S. naval supremacy, especially as China's Type 095 SSGNs incorporate advanced technologies in stealth, propulsion, and armament. These submarines could potentially conduct long-range land attack cruise missile launches from concealed underwater positions, significantly offsetting the U.S.'s undersea reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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