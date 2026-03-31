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New Income Tax Law Overhaul: Key Changes Ahead in 2026

The new income tax law and various budgetary changes will take effect from April 1, impacting securities trading, data centers, overseas tours, remittances, and TDS refunds. Notably, the 2026 Act introduces a simplified tax timeline, higher STT, and a significant tax holiday for foreign data service procurements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Significant changes are on the horizon for India's income tax landscape, with the new law set to take effect from April 1. The overhaul introduces a more accessible framework, replacing the 1961 Act with a modern, streamlined approach effective April 2026.

Key budgetary provisions include higher Securities Transaction Tax (STT) to deter speculative trades and reductions in Tax Collection at Source (TCS) on overseas tour packages, aimed at easing financial burdens on the middle class.

A 20-year tax holiday for foreign companies utilizing Indian data services aims to strengthen the digital economy, offering a level playing field. Meanwhile, the IT sector sees a boost with enhanced safe harbor thresholds, expected to reduce litigation and provide certainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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