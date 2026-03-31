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Air Activity Alert Above Estonia Sparks Concerns

Estonia's military identified potentially dangerous air activity in and near the nation's airspace overnight. A preventive threat notification was issued, but the situation has since been resolved, according to an early Tuesday statement from the defense forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:56 IST
Air Activity Alert Above Estonia Sparks Concerns
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Estonia's defense forces have spotted potentially dangerous air activity both inside and outside its airspace, prompting concerns.

In response, a preventive threat notification was issued, alerting relevant authorities and the public.

The military has since confirmed that the threat has subsided and normal conditions have resumed.

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