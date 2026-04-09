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BHBCUC Sounds Alarm Over Rising Communal Violence in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) reports a significant rise in communal violence, with 133 incidents, including 25 murders and numerous attacks on minority communities between January and March 2026. The group demands legal reforms and better minority protection following the general election in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:49 IST
BHBCUC Sounds Alarm Over Rising Communal Violence in Bangladesh
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In the wake of the 13th parliamentary election in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) has expressed grave concerns regarding a surge in communal violence, as documented in a recent press release by Acting General Secretary Monindra Kumar Nath. The report indicates 133 incidents of violence were recorded from January 1 to March 31, 2026, highlighting the volatile state of minority communities in the country.

Statistics reveal a worrying trend: January witnessed 46 incidents, including 11 murders, various cases of rape, assault, vandalism, looting, and threats. February followed with 50 incidents marked by 8 murders, similar patterns of violence against women, and attacks on temples and minority communities. The trend continued into March, with 37 incidents, encompassing 6 murders and various assaults targeting homes, businesses, and religious sites. Despite the transition to a new government under the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), violence shows no sign of waning, causing unease among minority groups.

Demanding swift action, BHBCUC called for the immediate arrest and severe punishment of perpetrators, restitution for affected families, healthcare for victims, and the urgent enactment of policies, including a Minority Protection Act, a Ministry for Minority Affairs, and a National Minority Commission. The international concern has also reached UK MP Bob Blackman, who criticized the Bangladeshi government and urged increased protective measures for minorities and election fairness during parliamentary discussions. The unfolding crisis underscores an urgent need for systemic change and international attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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