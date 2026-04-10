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Rory McIlroy: Steady Start at Augusta Masters

Rory McIlroy began his Masters title defense with a strong round, tying for the clubhouse lead with Sam Burns. Displaying composure at Augusta National, he achieved a five-under-par 67. Other top contenders included Kurt Kitayama, Jason Day, and Patrick Reed, while Bryson DeChambeau encountered difficulties unexpectedly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 01:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 01:37 IST
Rory McIlroy: Steady Start at Augusta Masters
Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy delivered a promising performance as he began the defense of his Masters title at Augusta National, sharing the clubhouse lead with Sam Burns after shooting a five-under-par 67. McIlroy, who has faced challenges in previous opening rounds, showed his mastery from the onset.

Kurt Kitayama, Jason Day, and 2018 champion Patrick Reed finished two shots behind the leaders with matching 69s. McIlroy, determined to retain his title like Tiger Woods in 2001-02, executed remarkable shots, starting with a birdie at the par-five 13th.

Sam Burns, a Ryder Cup representative for the U.S., briefly held the outright lead with an eagle and three consecutive birdies, attributing his steadiness to caddie Travis Perkins. While Bryson DeChambeau struggled with a triple-bogey, veterans like Jose Maria Olazabal made notable attempts amidst the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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