India Strengthens Economic Ties Amid Efforts for Regional Peace in the Gulf

On Friday, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal conducted virtual discussions with Bahrain's Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla Bin Adel Fakhro and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi. The meetings focused on fortifying regional stability, enhancing supply chain resilience, and reinforcing economic collaborations, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's official press releases.

During the conversation with Bahrain, Goyal welcomed the ceasefire in the region, expressing hope for enduring peace and a swift recovery from the conflict-related disruptions. Emphasizing the necessity of uninterrupted trade, he called for stable logistics networks and predictable trade flows in the area. Goyal underscored India's unwavering support for Bahrain, condemning recent attacks on vital installations and affirming solidarity with the nation.

In dialogue concerning the Indian community in Bahrain, Goyal recognized the Bahraini government's efforts to ensure their welfare. Both nations underscored the need for coordinated endeavors to maintain smooth trade movements. In a subsequent meeting with GCC leadership, Goyal advocated for dialogue and diplomacy, expressing optimism that the ceasefire will foster long-term peace. He emphasized that mutual dialogue is vital for resolving differences, underlining India's commitment to the Gulf region and support in tackling supply chain challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)