Escalating Conflict: IDF Intensifies Operations Against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have significantly escalated their military operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, focusing their efforts in the Bint Jbeil area. On Monday, the IDF announced via Telegram that its 98th Division—comprising soldiers from the Paratroopers, Commando, and Givati Brigades—has been actively engaging Hezbollah military infrastructure to bolster Israel's defensive stance along the volatile border.

In recent operations, the IDF claims to have neutralized over 100 Hezbollah operatives through both close combat and aerial attacks. Dozens of operational sites related to Hezbollah have allegedly been dismantled, and a cache of hundreds of weapons has been secured. The IDF's statement emphasized the ongoing efforts of the 98th Division to disrupt Hezbollah's capabilities in the Bint Jbeil region.

Continuing their operations, IDF forces reportedly uncovered and dismantled a tunnel infrastructure planned for the execution of attacks against Israeli forces. This development comes amidst heightened cross-border hostilities, with Hezbollah claiming responsibility for a series of retaliatory operations against Israeli positions, accusing the IDF of violating ceasefire agreements. Both sides are engaged in a complex battle over territorial control, with potential implications for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)