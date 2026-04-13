U.S. Naval Blockade on Iran Commences Amid Rising Tensions

In the wake of unsuccessful negotiations between the United States and Iran, the American naval blockade against the latter has officially commenced. The blockade's initiation was confirmed by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which reported that maritime access restrictions are now active, affecting Iranian ports and coastal areas within the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz.

The UKMTO indicated that these access restrictions apply universally to vessels, irrespective of their flags, engaged with Iranian ports and related facilities. Notably, transit through the Strait of Hormuz for non-Iranian destinations remains unobstructed. This strategic move follows President Donald Trump's directive, given after diplomatic efforts between American and Iranian representatives reached an impasse, signaling the naval blockade on vessels entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump emphasized the United States Navy's preparedness for enforcing the blockade, highlighting that any ships found to have paid transit fees to Tehran would be subject to search and seizure in international waters. Asserting strong military posturing, he warned that aggressive actions against American or civilian ships would meet with decisive and forceful responses. The Central Command (CENTCOM) further detailed that the restrictions target vessels heading to or from Iranian ports, effective from 10 am ET. The blockade raises tensions in an already volatile geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)