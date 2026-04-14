Received a call from President Trump: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Received a call from President Trump: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership: PM Modi on talks with Trump.
India and France Strengthen Strategic Partnership
Pope Leo's Landmark African Tour: Bridging Faiths and Addressing Global Issues
Boosting Bilateral Ties: India and Oman Eye Trade Flourish
Austrian Chancellor's Landmark Visit to India: Strengthening Bilateral Ties