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Justice Denied: Karachi Rallies Against Child Marriage Ruling

In Karachi, Christian community members protested a court ruling allowing a 13-year-old's marriage to her abductor. Gathered at St Patrick's Cathedral, they decried forced conversions and child marriages. Leaders called for legal changes to protect vulnerable communities and prevent further exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:28 IST
Justice Denied: Karachi Rallies Against Child Marriage Ruling
Christian's Gora Cemetery in Karachi, Pakistan (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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  • Pakistan

Members of Karachi's Christian community took to the streets to express outrage following a Federal Constitutional Court verdict in the Maria Shahbaz case that favored the marriage of a 13-year-old girl to her alleged abductor. The protest, organized at St Patrick's Cathedral, was described as a poignant demonstration against what many see as a gross miscarriage of justice, according to local reports by Dawn.

Amidst placards that read "Stop forced conversion" and "Child marriage is a crime," community leaders underscored growing concerns over forced conversions and underage marriages impacting minority families. Archbishop Benny Mario Travas highlighted the community's shared anguish and stressed the importance of education and community support in empowering vulnerable individuals, especially when legal measures fall short.

Travas implored legal experts to prevent the verdict from setting a detrimental precedent, urging a case review. Kashif Anthony of the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace acknowledged the solidarity shown by religious and civil groups. Prominent figures, including activist Safina Javed and lawyer Younus S. Khan, also rebuked the ruling, calling for stronger protections against exploitation cloaked as religious conversion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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