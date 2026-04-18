Tensions Escalate: IRGC Navys New Restrictions in Strait of Hormuz Amid US-Iran Standoff

In a bold move, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy recently issued new directives restricting maritime activity in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. According to Iranian state media, the IRGC has barred military ships from transiting this vital waterway, permitting only civilian vessels via specific routes designated by Tehran.

The announcement comes amidst heightened tensions following US President Donald Trump's assertion that the US naval blockade of Iranian ports will persist until Iran agrees to a comprehensive deal. The Speaker of Iran's Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, publicly challenged Trump's stance, promising stringent control of the strait's maritime movements through Iranian oversight and regulation.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a pivotal global oil transit chokepoint, carrying a significant share of the world's energy exports. The IRGC Navy stressed that civilian vessels must adhere strictly to Iranian regulations for safe passage. The situation is further complicated by a fragile two-week ceasefire, with Iranian authorities warning of potential escalations to a broader conflict if violated.

(With inputs from agencies.)