Balochistan's Crisis: Enforced Disappearances Spark Renewed Protest

Fresh allegations of enforced disappearances have emerged from Balochistan, where at least six individuals were reportedly taken into custody across multiple districts in separate incidents last week. The situation has intensified at a protest in Quetta that marks over 6,100 days since it began, emphasizing the enduring nature of the crisis, according to The Balochistan Post.

Among the reported cases, four occurred between April 9 and 12 in Kharan, Noshki, and Gwadar. The Balochistan Post details that on April 12, brothers Niaz and Riaz, sons of Master Ayaz from Kharan, were allegedly detained by Pakistani forces in Taalan and have yet to reappear. Earlier, on April 9 in Noshki, rickshaw driver Bilal Baloch was said to have been seized from his home and has since vanished.

A further case involved Amir Baloch, son of Karim, who was purportedly taken in Gwadar's Kalanch area on April 10 and remains untraceable. On April 13, two additional incidents in Mand tehsil of Kech district reported pre-dawn raids by Frontier Corps personnel. During these operations, authorities allegedly detained 20-year-old driver Khurshid Murad and 21-year-old farmer Shera, both of whom are now missing. Faced with this uncertainty, families of the missing are urging that the detainees be released or formally charged in a court of law.

Meanwhile, protests led by Voice for Baloch Missing Persons outside the Quetta Press Club continue, reaching their 6,135th day as demonstrators demand accountability and legal transparency. Human rights organizations have condemned these enforced disappearances and criticized extrajudicial actions in Balochistan as grave human rights violations. Despite growing scrutiny, the Pakistani government has yet to respond to the latest claims, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

(With inputs from agencies.)