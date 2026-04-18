Global Council for Tolerance and Peace Stresses Urgent Need for Dialogue and Cooperation

At a pivotal assembly held in Istanbul, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, called for resolute adherence to international law and collaborative parliamentary efforts to mitigate rising security challenges threatening global stability.

Al Jarwan strongly condemned Iran's recent attacks on Gulf and regional nations, which have caused both human casualties and infrastructural damage. He urged for an immediate cessation of actions jeopardizing state security, advocating for de-escalation and a pivot back to diplomacy. Highlighting the vital role of international maritime routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jarwan underscored their significance to global trade and energy supply, calling on the international community to ensure the safety and freedom of these channels.

Al Jarwan also addressed the Palestinian issue, insisting on the Palestinian right to form an independent state in line with international resolutions. He articulated that a comprehensive peace is key to stability in the Middle East and advocated for solutions grounded in dialogue and legal frameworks. Supporting Lebanese sovereignty and stability, he hailed the announced ceasefire, emphasizing that the Lebanese people's security and future prosperity must remain a global priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)