Will Africa CDC’s Pandemic Fund Accreditation Strengthen the Continent’s Outbreak Defenses?

The next outbreak will not wait for paperwork, donor approvals or slow-moving financing channels. For Africa, that makes Africa CDC's new access to the Pandemic Fund more than an institutional upgrade — it is a test of whether the continent can move faster before the next health emergency spreads.

Africa CDC has been accredited as a Pandemic Fund Implementing Entity, giving the African Union's public health agency direct authority to access, manage and deploy international financing for disease prevention, preparedness and response. The approval places Africa CDC among a limited group of institutions trusted to handle Pandemic Fund resources, and gives Africa a stronger platform to shape its own health-security priorities.

Direct Access, Bigger Stakes

The new status matters because pandemic preparedness is not only a medical challenge; it is also a financing and governance challenge. Countries need surveillance systems, laboratories, trained workforces, emergency operations capacity, risk communication, supply chains and coordination mechanisms before a crisis escalates.

Direct access to Pandemic Fund resources could help Africa CDC support African Union member states with programmes aimed at strengthening disease prevention, preparedness and response. It could also reduce reliance on external implementation routes that may not always reflect continental priorities or local operating realities.

The milestone is politically and institutionally important. For years, African health priorities have often depended on financing systems designed, controlled or implemented through external channels. Africa CDC's accreditation creates a pathway for a continental African institution to manage resources directly while supporting member states.

The practical value will depend on how the agency works with governments, regional bodies, development partners and existing implementing entities.

The Milestone Is Also a Governance Test

Accreditation was not granted simply because Africa CDC has a continental mandate. The decision followed a review of its governance structures, financial systems, operational capacity, accountability measures and environmental and social safeguards. The ability to manage large-scale funding is different from the ability to provide technical advice. Implementing entities must show that they can handle funds responsibly, manage risk, comply with safeguards, oversee programmes and deliver measurable results.

Since 2023, Africa CDC has pursued reforms under Director General Dr Jean Kaseya through the "New Deal for Africa CDC" transformation agenda. The reforms focused on transparency, financial management, risk management, compliance mechanisms and institutional oversight. Over the past three years, the agency has also upgraded internal controls, improved budget management and strengthened systems for large-scale programme implementation.

Dr Kaseya described the accreditation as a historic achievement for Africa CDC and its member states, saying it reflects confidence in the institution's governance, technical expertise and accountability.

The confidence will now be tested in practice. Managing international financing brings scrutiny. Africa CDC will need to show that its strengthened systems can perform under implementation pressure, especially if it is expected to support multiple countries, respond to urgent risks and coordinate across complex health systems.

From Outbreak Response to Preparedness Power

African countries continue to face recurring disease outbreaks and wider public health threats, a reality underscored by the ongoing Ebola outbreak affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. Stronger preparedness can determine whether a health threat remains local or becomes a wider emergency.

The accreditation could help accelerate investments in systems that are often underfunded until a crisis begins. These may include disease surveillance, laboratory capacity, emergency preparedness, workforce readiness and national response capabilities.

The development also reinforces a broader lesson from recent health emergencies: response capacity cannot be built only during a crisis. Public health security depends on institutions that can plan, finance and coordinate before threats expand. Africa CDC's direct access to the Pandemic Fund could support that shift from reactive response toward earlier prevention and preparedness.

For African Union member states, the potential benefit is more accessible and regionally aligned support. For Africa CDC, it is an opportunity to demonstrate that a continental public health agency can manage global resources while responding to Africa-specific risks. For development partners, it creates a direct institutional channel for supporting African health security through an African-led platform.

The long-term beneficiaries could be communities that face the consequences of weak preparedness: delayed detection, overstretched facilities, disrupted services and slower emergency response. However, those benefits will depend on implementation, not accreditation alone.

The Real Test Starts After the Accreditation

Direct funding access creates opportunity; it also raises expectations. Several questions now matter. How much funding will Africa CDC access? Which countries and programmes will be prioritised first? How will projects be selected, monitored and evaluated? How will Africa CDC coordinate with member states, the African Development Bank and other Pandemic Fund implementing entities? How transparent will reporting be once funds are deployed?

There is also a sustainability question. Pandemic Fund resources can help strengthen preparedness, but long-term health security requires domestic investment, national ownership, workforce development and durable systems. External financing can support capacity, but it cannot substitute for sustained political commitment by governments.

Another challenge is balancing continental strategy with national needs. Different countries face different outbreak risks, institutional capacities and financing gaps. Africa CDC will need to support member states while maintaining a clear continental vision and accountable implementation standards.

The accreditation supports the African Union's wider goal of building strong continental institutions capable of managing resources and delivering African-led solutions. If Africa CDC performs well, it could strengthen confidence in regional institutions as implementers of global development finance. If delivery falls short, it could raise questions about capacity, coordination and oversight.

What will matter most is project design, speed of deployment, member-state coordination, transparency, measurable preparedness gains and the ability to respond to future public health threats with stronger systems in place.