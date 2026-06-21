Indian envoy Dinesh Trivedi joins participants in International Yoga Day event in Dhaka

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi on Sunday attended the 12th International Day of Yoga event in Dhaka, joining hundreds of participants celebrating yoga's growing reach across the country. The event saw enthusiastic participation from yoga practitioners, wellness organisations, and the public. Attendees said the annual observance has become more popular and widespread in Bangladesh over the years.

While speaking to ANI, an attendee said, "Happy Yoga Day. I am participating in this event with a lot of excitement, goodwill, and best wishes for everybody. I have been participating in this event with lots of excitement for several years, and yes, it's a good feeling. So we were quite expecting to gather a lot of people, get more knowledge and awareness about this Yoga Day, and yes, of course, it is a very significant event for us. Day by day, it is getting more popular and more widespread in Bangladesh, not just in Dhaka, but also across the whole world," she said. Another participant, a yoga Instructor, marking his 6th year at the event, highlighted yoga's holistic benefits, and advised that one must do Yoga for at least 15-20 minutes a day for good health.

"I have been participating in Yoga Day for the last 6 years. So today is the International Yoga Day, and I wish you all the best. Yoga, you know, it's a holistic approach. Every human being needs to do yoga daily, not only for health but also for the mind and soul. So yoga connects body, mind and soul. If you want to live a healthy and happy life, you have to do yoga daily. At least 15 minutes to 20 minutes pranayama, yoga asana and meditation, also," he told ANI. Representatives from the Quantum Foundation, which has promoted yoga in Bangladesh for four decades, also joined the celebrations. They said that the popularity of Yoga is on the rise.

"We are from Quantum Foundation. We are a pioneer in yoga in Bangladesh. For the last 40 years, we have served our country by doing yoga, and we have conducted so many workshops and courses, over the last decades, actually, 30 years ago. Nowadays, in 2026, people are very interested in yoga. From the time we started that time, a few people knew about yoga. But today, you can see here that lots of people have come here to celebrate Yoga Day. And everybody is looking happy, peaceful. We are very happy today that we are celebrating International Yoga Day. And today, this year's theme is healthy ageing," he told ANI. Another attendee echoed the same sentiment, "I am a member of the Academy for a Better World. We have been working for 25 years in Bangladesh. We are very happy to join this program. I think yoga is very helpful for our mind and body."

An attendee noted that yoga is the path of spirituality and added that yoga extends beyond physical practice. "Happy International Yoga Day. I am so happy that I am an Eastern person. Yoga is my dharma. So this day is very glad to me that I can connect with my soul. know we are Eastern people, yoga is our own asset, it is the path of spirituality. So thank you very much. Basically, you know, yoga is not only one kind of technique just to connect your soul, but it's also not like that. It's a whole lifestyle. In our Vedic philosophy, yoga is one of the best philosophies. So it's the real path. You may find your own state. Nowadays, in modern day, we always, we have everything, but it's very difficult to connect with our inner peace. So yoga is a way. Few people practice very deeply. They know to connect their with their soul, and this is our real state. That's why I believe that nowadays, for mental health, for physical health, for spiritual health, only yoga is a way to connect," he told ANI.

He further drew a distinction between Eastern and Western approaches and added that Eastern philosophy cleans one's soul first, and then the body. "You know, basically, in our Eastern philosophy, it's a spiritual philosophy. The problem is that Western philosophy treats our body only, but Eastern philosophy treats our soul first, cleans our soul, and then our mind, our body will be automatically," he added.

The International Day of Yoga this year is being observed under the theme, "Yoga For Healthy Ageing," highlighting the role of yoga in ensuring a healthier and more active life across all age groups. (ANI)