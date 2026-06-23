"Expect Bangladeshi government to curb extremists": India on desecration of Lord Ram photo

India on Tuesday strongly urged Bangladesh to initiate decisive action against radical Islamist outfits and guarantee the absolute protection of minority communities. The stern diplomatic message follows widespread demonstrations by the Hindu minority over the reported desecration of an image of Lord Ram during an Islamist demonstration in the Gaibandha district of northern Bangladesh.

Addressing the sensitive geopolitical developments during a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed New Delhi's deep concern over the escalating targeting of religious institutions and symbols. "We have seen reports from Bangladesh regarding acts of desecration involving Hindu deities and their images, which have sparked protests. We expect the Bangladeshi government to curb the extremists there and guarantee the safety of the minority community," Jaiswal stated.

The backlash from Islamist groups and the reported defacement of an image of Lord Ram stem from the ongoing construction of a Lord Ram statue, which is slated to become the tallest of its kind in Bangladesh. Located in Gaibandha, work on the monument was suspended following alleged intimidation by hardline factions.

In response to the state's perceived inaction, various Hindu organisations organised widespread demonstrations across Dhaka last week, demanding the immediate apprehension of the perpetrators. Minorities belonging to the Hindu faith comprise approximately 8 per cent of the population in Bangladesh, a predominantly Muslim nation of roughly 170 million citizens. (ANI)