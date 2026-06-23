Soccer-Ipswich appoint O'Neil as new manager

Ipswich Town have appointed Gary O'Neil as their new manager on a three-year deal, following Kieran McKenna's departure after five seasons in charge.

Reuters | Ipswich Town Have Appointed Gary Oneil As Their New Manager On A Threeyear Deal | Updated: 23-06-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 21:58 IST
Soccer-Ipswich appoint O'Neil as new manager
  • Country:
  • England

Ipswich Town have appointed ​Gary O’Neil as their new manager ​on a three-year deal, the ‌Premier ​League club said on Tuesday, following the departure of Kieran McKenna after five seasons in charge.

McKenna stepped down from ‌his role as head coach, deciding to take a break, despite guiding Ipswich back to the English top flight with a second-place Championship finish in May. O’Neil, 43, will take ‌over after a six-month spell at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, where he guided ‌the club to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League for the first time in their history.

“It is an honour to be appointed manager of this great football club,” O’Neil said in a ⁠statement. “I ​have followed the ⁠progress the club has made over the last few years closely and to now have the opportunity ⁠to lead Ipswich Town in the Premier League is something I am hugely excited by.

“There ​is a strong vision and ambition at this club and I am fully ⁠aware of the responsibility that brings, given how much it means to its supporters and to the ⁠community ​of Ipswich and Suffolk.” O'Neil previously managed Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. He secured top-flight survival for both sides during his tenure, guiding Bournemouth ⁠to a 15th-place finish and Wolves to 14th in his respective debut seasons.

The former ⁠Premier League player ⁠replaced Liam Rosenior as Strasbourg head coach in January, guiding the club to an eighth-place finish.

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