UN agency says major plan underway to evacuate 11,000 seafarers through Strait of Hormuz

The UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO) outlined the plan, stating that the initiative would require comprehensive coordination with regional administrations and the shipping sector. "This large-scale operation will be carried out in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, all other coastal states in the region, the United States and the maritime industry," IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 23:41 IST
UN agency says major plan underway to evacuate 11,000 seafarers through Strait of Hormuz
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

A United Nations agency on Tuesday announced that a major operation is being structured to evacuate approximately 11,000 stranded seafarers through the Strait of Hormuz, amid ongoing diplomatic initiatives to stabilise the region following months of conflict. The UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO) outlined the plan, stating that the initiative would require comprehensive coordination with regional administrations and the shipping sector.

"This large-scale operation will be carried out in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, all other coastal states in the region, the United States and the maritime industry," IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement. "We have secured the necessary safety guarantees and have thoroughly verified the conditions for safe navigation to support these operations," he added.

The IMO additionally circulated navigation guidance provided by Oman for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint that accounted for roughly a fifth of global oil and gas trade prior to the outbreak of hostilities. However, volatility surrounding the waterway persists.

While Iran and the United States signed an initial accord last week intended to halt the conflict, Tehran subsequently announced a fresh closure of the strait following renewed clashes between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon. Uncertainty regarding the future management of the strategic channel remains prevalent, even as maritime traffic shows early signs of recovery.

Diplomatic engagements between Washington and Tehran are proceeding following talks in Switzerland that initiated a 60-day window focused on achieving a permanent resolution. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during an official visit to Pakistan on Tuesday, cautioned that further progress remains contingent upon all participating sides honouring their commitments.

Concurrently, a diplomatic dispute has emerged regarding access to Iran's nuclear infrastructure. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed assertions made by US Vice President JD Vance that Tehran had consented to permit United Nations inspectors to examine bombed nuclear sites.

US President Donald Trump countered the Iranian stance on social media, maintaining that Iran had conceded to long-term inspections, asserting that without such an agreement, "there would be no further negotiations!" (ANI)

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