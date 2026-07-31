EAM "strongly urged" to avoid attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers during call with Iranian FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance during a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, as the two leaders discussed the evolving security situation in the region. In a post on X, Jaishankar said he conveyed India's deep concerns over the ongoing hostilities IN West Asia and reiterated New Delhi's support for dialogue and diplomacy.

"Had a tele-conversation with FM @araghchi of Iran this evening. Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region. Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance. India condemns any such attack by any party," Jaishankar said. He added that he was apprised of Iran's perspective on the current developments and the discussions currently underway.

"Was apprised of Iran's perspective of current developments and discussions underway. India is always supportive of dialogue and diplomacy," the External Affairs Minister said. According to a statement issued by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Telegram, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as regional developments during the phone conversation.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi spoke with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar about bilateral relations and regional developments in a phone call this Friday evening," the statement said. The conversation comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia, with India reiterating its concern over the security of commercial shipping routes and the safety of seafarers, particularly along the Strait of Hormuz, while continuing to advocate dialogue and diplomatic engagement to address the ongoing crisis.

On Thursday, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said that 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, have lost their lives since the outbreak of the conflict in West Asia. Responding to an question, on the safety and status of citizens amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia, Singh detailed that the fatalities include eight in Oman, four in the UAE, two in Kuwait, one in Saudi Arabia, and one in Iraq, alongside 75 injured Indians across the region comprising 32 in the UAE, 24 in Oman, 13 in Kuwait, four in Qatar, one in Saudi Arabia, and one in Israel. (ANI)