"Blatant violation of ceasefire": Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam condemns recent Israeli attacks

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday sharply condemned recent military actions by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, describing them as a direct breach of international law and existing truce commitments and a threat to UNESCO sites In a post on X, Prime Minister Salam warned that the escalating strikes pose severe risks to civilians in the south while inflicting damage on historically significant heritage sites.

"The ongoing Israeli assaults in southern Lebanon--through explosions, shelling, and systematic destruction--represent a blatant violation of the ceasefire, in addition to constituting a flagrant breach of Lebanon's sovereignty and security, as well as the principles and rules of international law," Salam stated. "They not only embody a condemned escalatory approach but also pose a threat to the safety of our people in the south, not to mention the damage inflicted upon the archaeological landmarks inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List, which constitute a cherished part of our nation's history," he added.

His remarks come as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it dismantled several key underground tunnels beneath the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon during a "limited activity" in the area of the security zone, as US-brokered Israel-Lebanon talks are set to resume in Rome in August. The IDF said the tunnel network served as a central command centre for Hezbollah, from where its commanders managed combat operations and directed fire toward Israeli troops and civilians.

According to the IDF, the underground network consisted of several levels and had been constructed over two decades. The IDF also said that it served as a central command centre for Hezbollah's Bader Unit in southern Lebanon and was "planned and funded by the Iranian terrorist regime." The IDF said the network posed a threat to northern Israel as it was located approximately six kilometres from Metula and the Galilee Panhandle.

"Over the course of the war, dozens of UAVs, explosive devices, and anti-tank missiles were launched from this infrastructure toward Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers," the IDF said."Tonight, the IDF dismantled a significant portion of the underground tunnel network," it added. The Israeli military said its forces had completed their deployment in the Beaufort Ridge area over the past several weeks while maintaining operational control of the underground tunnel network and preparing it for dismantling.

"IDF soldiers continue to operate in the area of Ali Taher Ridge, remain on high alert, and are prepared for both defensive and offensive scenarios. Attacks on IDF soldiers will be responded to accordingly," the IDF said. The military also said it remained committed to the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon while continuing operations aimed at removing threats to its forces.

The development comes as Israel and Lebanon prepare for the next round of US-brokered talks, which are scheduled to take place in Rome from August 4 to August 6, according to a July 27 report by The Times of Israel citing the US State Department. (ANI)