UKMTO reports explosion near tanker off Oman; vessel undamaged

​The ​United ‌Kingdom Maritime ​Trade Operations (UKMTO) said ‌on Saturday it received a report of ‌an incident 21 nautical ‌miles northeast of Oman's Khasab, ⁠where ​the master ⁠of a tanker saw ⁠a large splash ​and an explosion ⁠in close proximity to ⁠the ​vessel.

No damage to the ⁠vessel had been reported, ⁠UKMTO ⁠said.