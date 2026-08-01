UKMTO reports explosion near tanker off Oman; vessel undamaged
A tanker reported a large splash and explosion near its vessel 21 nautical miles northeast of Oman's Khasab, but no damage was sustained.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday it received a report of an incident 21 nautical miles northeast of Oman's Khasab, where the master of a tanker saw a large splash and an explosion in close proximity to the vessel.
No damage to the vessel had been reported, UKMTO said.