Curfews partly lifted in areas of Nepal's Southern plains; harmony rallies organised calling for calm

The local administrations in various districts of Nepal in the Southern plains have started easing the curfew, as an attempt to ease life after nearly a week following the tension that started from Dewangunj and Kaptangunj in Sunsari district. Harmony rallies have also been organised in parts of the districts in the Southern plains as a gesture of unity.

On Saturday, curfew was lifted, and prohibitory orders were issued in 10 local levels of Sunsari and the Janakpur area of Dhanusha, while curfew has also been lifted in Lahan in Siraha. The Golbazar area in Siraha, which saw a bloody day this week, is still kept under curfew. The Sunsari administration has lifted the curfew in designated areas of Itahari, Ramdhuni, Inaruwa, Duhabi, Bhokraha Narsingh, Koshi, Gadhi, Dewanganj, Harinagar and Barju from 8:30 am on Saturday and imposed prohibitory orders till 5 PM (local time).

Chief District Officer Ishwari Prasad Aryal of Sunsari said, "Although the curfew has been lifted after reviewing the security situation, gatherings of more than five people, processions, demonstrations, meetings and sit-ins of people have been prohibited." A similar provision has been imposed in the provincial capital of Madhesh Pradesh which has been reeling under the violence since nearly a week. "Gatherings of more than five people, processions and demonstrations have been banned in Laxminiya, Nagarain, Belauni Road, Sinurjoda, Sohni, Manimandap, ISKCON Janakpur, Dudhamati Bridge and other areas until further orders," Chief District Officer of Dhanusha Prem Prasad Luintel told ANI over the phone.

Meanwhile, curfew has also been lifted in Siraha, Lahan area from 10 am on Saturday. According to Chief District Officer Surendra Poudel, "The curfew in Lahan was lifted after analyzing the latest security situation. However, the curfew in Golbajar has been maintained even though the situation is returning to normal." The administration has stated that further decisions will be taken after discussing the situation there. The administration had imposed curfew and prohibitory orders after protests and tension increased in various districts of the eastern Terai following the incident in Kaptanganj, Sunsari.

Stating that the situation is gradually returning to normal, the administration has urged the public to follow the prohibitory orders to maintain peace, security and communal harmony. Violators have also been warned that action will be taken against them as per the prevailing law. (ANI)