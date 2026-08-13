Shrinking Aid Pushes Uganda Toward Energy-Driven Refugee Self-Reliance

Uganda's refugee response is entering a more difficult phase. As humanitarian funding shortages force reductions in food assistance, a new EUR 14 million programme is attempting to build a different kind of safety net, one based on renewable energy, vocational skills, financial support and the ability of refugees and host communities to earn sustainable incomes.

The three-year Energy and Self-Reliance Programme, or ENSER, brings together the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and Germany's Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, with co-funding from the European Union and the governments of Germany and Ireland. More than 33,000 people across five refugee-hosting districts in the West Nile sub-region are expected to participate.

The initiative arrives at a moment when the gap between humanitarian needs and available resources is becoming increasingly difficult to manage. Its significance extends beyond the number of people it will reach: ENSER will test whether investments in energy, skills and local enterprise can strengthen economic resilience while emergency assistance is becoming harder to sustain.

Aid Cuts Raise the Stakes

The backdrop is a sharp deterioration in humanitarian support. Following a prioritisation exercise in May 2025 driven by severe funding shortages, WFP cut food assistance for one million refugees and reduced rations for another 784,000, increasing pressure on households already dependent on external support.

Food insecurity has worsened alongside those reductions. According to WFP, 920,000 refugees are facing crisis levels of hunger or worse, while acute malnutrition has risen by 82 percent, illustrating the scale of immediate needs confronting humanitarian agencies and the Ugandan government.

ENSER cannot be understood simply as another employment or training programme in this context. It reflects a wider effort to help refugee households generate income at a time when humanitarian agencies have fewer resources available to meet basic needs through direct assistance, creating both urgency and tension. Building livelihoods can improve resilience over time, but a household facing immediate food insecurity may not have the luxury of waiting for vocational training, business development or new market opportunities to translate into dependable income.

The challenge is not merely moving people from aid to employment. It is ensuring that longer-term economic programmes develop without treating self-reliance as an immediate substitute for humanitarian support where serious hunger and malnutrition remain present.

Can Local Businesses Become Viable?

ENSER's most distinctive feature is its attempt to connect access to renewable energy directly with economic production. GIZ will manage the energy component alongside Uganda's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, focusing on renewable-energy and energy-efficiency technologies that can support productive activity.

The emphasis on "productive use" matters. Energy is being treated not only as a household service but as an economic input that can help people process products, store goods, move them through supply chains and connect with local and regional markets.

For a small enterprise, reliable energy can determine whether equipment operates, products can be preserved or higher-value activities become possible. However, electricity or renewable-energy equipment alone does not create a sustainable business, which is why ENSER combines energy access with financial support, digital solutions, skills development and market-oriented capacity building.

Participants will receive vocational training in areas including tailoring, welding and information and communications technology. Those activities could broaden income opportunities, particularly where access to equipment and energy has previously constrained what workers and entrepreneurs can produce.

The deeper test will be whether training and energy assets correspond with real demand. A programme can equip people with skills and technologies, but sustainable livelihoods ultimately depend on customers, competitive businesses, reliable supply chains and markets capable of absorbing additional goods and services.

Building Shared Opportunity

Seventy percent of ENSER participants will be refugees, while 30 percent will come from host communities. Women and girls will account for 65 percent of participants, giving the programme a substantial gender focus within its broader livelihood strategy. The inclusion of host communities is important because refugee economies do not exist in isolation. Businesses, transport networks, customers, workers and energy markets frequently cross the administrative and social boundaries separating refugee settlements from surrounding communities.

A programme directed exclusively at refugees could risk overlooking those economic relationships. By including host communities, ENSER instead approaches refugee-hosting districts as interconnected local economies in which investments in infrastructure and enterprise may have effects beyond individual programme participants.

Uganda's Office of the Prime Minister will lead the self-reliance component, while WFP will implement the programme and GIZ will oversee its energy work. The initiative also supports the objectives of Uganda's Fourth National Development Plan for 2025-2030, linking refugee livelihoods with a broader national economic-development framework.

The institutional structure raises the stakes for coordination. Success will depend on humanitarian, energy and government actors working toward compatible outcomes rather than delivering disconnected interventions in food security, infrastructure, vocational training and business development.

The programme's focus on women and girls will also need to be judged through economic outcomes rather than participation alone.

Testing the Self-Reliance Model

ENSER targets more than 33,000 people, a significant number for a focused development programme but a small fraction of the population affected by reductions in refugee food assistance. The difference in scale should shape expectations about what the initiative can realistically achieve.

The programme is a test of a particular model rather than a solution to Uganda's wider refugee funding crisis. If renewable energy, vocational skills, finance and stronger market connections produce sustainable incomes, the approach could offer useful lessons about how humanitarian and development strategies can complement each other.

The durability and affordability of energy technologies, access to finance, beneficiary selection, business survival, market demand and participants' ability to convert training into earnings will ultimately determine whether self-reliance becomes economically meaningful.

The humanitarian environment will remain equally important. If food insecurity continues to worsen, households may be forced to prioritise immediate consumption over investment in businesses, equipment or training, complicating the transition that ENSER is designed to support.

Income growth, employment creation, business survival, productive use of energy systems and sustained market access will provide a clearer measure of success than the number of participants reached alone.

Uganda's West Nile region is consequently becoming a testing ground for a difficult question confronting refugee responses far beyond one programme: what happens when humanitarian resources decline before refugees have reliable alternatives? ENSER's answer is to connect energy with enterprise and assistance with economic opportunity. Whether that bridge is strong enough will depend on what participants are able to build on the other side.