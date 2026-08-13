Steady Producer Prices Suggest Federal Reserve May Hold Interest Rates

U.S. producer prices remained unchanged in July as decreasing goods prices counterbalanced minor increases in service costs. This development aligns with financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve may maintain interest rates. Economists foresee moderate inflation readings and expect August reports to influence monetary policy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 23:17 IST
Steady Producer Prices Suggest Federal Reserve May Hold Interest Rates
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The U.S. Labor Department reported unchanged producer prices for July, following a 0.1% drop in June, as falling goods prices balanced slight service cost increases. Financial markets now lean towards the Federal Reserve maintaining interest rates, with upcoming reports likely pivotal before the September meeting.

In detail, goods prices fell 0.7% while services marginally rose by 0.2%. Energy costs plunged 3.1%, and food prices decreased 0.9% due to a record drop in lettuce prices amid a cyclosporiasis outbreak. Despite economic fluctuations, the chance of an interest rate hike has decreased as the market digests job data and other economic indicators.

With Wall Street gains and declining treasury yields, confidence in steady inflation is bolstered. Economists predict moderate rises in core PCE inflation, including potential impacts of methodological changes. Despite job losses, the labor market shows resilience, supporting expectations of manageable inflation pressures ahead.

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