Strait of Tensions: Iran Reasserts Control Over Hormuz

Iran's Basij commander asserts control over the Strait of Hormuz amidst U.S. claims of dominance. Following U.S.-Israeli strikes, Iran closed the strategic waterway. Despite a temporary ceasefire in June, tensions reignited. Iranian officials emphasize Hormuz's economic-security and criticize U.S. naval intervention, foreseeing a 'new regional order'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 23:21 IST
Strait of Tensions: Iran Reasserts Control Over Hormuz
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Tensions continue to rise over the control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil transit, as Iran's Basij leader, Hossein Taeb, asserts Iranian dominance, countering U.S. claims.

Following escalations beginning on February 28 with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, Tehran effectively sealed the strait, impacting a significant portion of the world's oil shipments.

Despite a brief ceasefire in June, bad blood between the two nations persists, with Iran threatening further closure unless new agreements, excluding U.S. military influence, are reached.

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