Strait of Tensions: Iran Reasserts Control Over Hormuz

Tensions continue to rise over the control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil transit, as Iran's Basij leader, Hossein Taeb, asserts Iranian dominance, countering U.S. claims.

Following escalations beginning on February 28 with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, Tehran effectively sealed the strait, impacting a significant portion of the world's oil shipments.

Despite a brief ceasefire in June, bad blood between the two nations persists, with Iran threatening further closure unless new agreements, excluding U.S. military influence, are reached.