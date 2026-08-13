Massive Explosion Rocks Colleferro Munitions Factory

An enormous explosion has devastated a munitions factory near Colleferro, southeast of Rome, on Thursday. The blast, audible from kilometers away, occurred during firefighting efforts at the site, reported local media.

Remarkably, no injuries were reported from the explosion, according to KNDS, the Franco-German defense group that oversees operations through its subsidiary, KNDS Ammo Italy. "It would have been a tragedy" had the explosion not happened during the plant's summer closure, Colleferro Mayor Giulio Calamita mentioned. Efforts are still ongoing to douse the remaining flames.

Reports clarify that investigations into the incident are currently underway. The facility specializes in producing medium- and large-calibre ammunition for land and naval defense systems, alongside solid propellants for space launch vehicles. The company, integral to the European Defence Agency's ammunition agreements inked in 2023, continues to assess the situation.