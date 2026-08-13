Inferno in Stourbridge: Communities Battle Blaze

A massive grass fire in Stourbridge, England has wreaked havoc on six properties, leaving two people suffering from the effects of heat and smoke, according to emergency services on Thursday.

Aerial footage broadcast by Sky News revealed the extent of the damage, showing at least three properties engulfed in flames approximately 127 miles from London. The West Midlands Fire Service confirmed the fire was impacting multiple locations, including Ounty John Lane, Racecourse Lane, and Stourbridge Road, necessitating an increase in deployed resources.

This dangerous situation also led to the suspension of some local rail services for safety reasons and caused power disruptions in several nearby properties. Approximately 60 firefighters were actively engaged in combating the blaze, although details regarding injuries and the full extent of the property damage remain scarce.