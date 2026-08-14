Jaishankar Strengthens India-Germany Ties Amid Geopolitical Challenges
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with German MP Jurgen Hardt to discuss regional and global security issues and enhance India-Germany relations. The dialogue encompassed evolving situations in the Gulf, West Asia, and Ukraine, emphasizing a commitment to peace, stability, and strategic cooperation.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a strategic dialogue with Jurgen Hardt, a German MP and Foreign Policy Spokesperson for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, on Friday. The meeting aimed to address crucial geopolitical issues and strengthen India-Germany bilateral relations.
Discussions between the two leaders focused on the ongoing conflicts in the Gulf, West Asia, and Ukraine, highlighting a shared dedication to fostering peace and stability. They also explored ways to deepen high-level diplomatic engagement and expand strategic cooperation between India and Germany.
The meeting underscores India's ongoing efforts to collaborate with European lawmakers on mutual interests and global security challenges, marking a significant step in the two nations' 25-year Strategic Partnership.