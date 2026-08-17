Forging New Frontiers: US-India Ties Strengthen Across Sectors

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday engaged in a series of strategic meetings with senior business and diplomatic figures, focusing on expanding cooperation between the United States and India in critical sectors such as aerospace, defense, and energy. These discussions also extended to strengthening bilateral relations with Armenia and supporting business growth.

Gor utilized social media to note a productive meeting with Dr. Vivek Lall of General Atomics Global, where the expansion of US-India collaboration in the realms of aerospace, defense, and advanced technologies, including nuclear energy, was discussed. Meanwhile, conversations with Armenian Ambassador Vahagn Afyan centered on exploring new avenues for bilateral cooperation.

Further engagements included discussions with Cummins CEO Jennifer Rumsey, emphasizing the company's operations in India and its strategic expansion plans in the US. These meetings precede Gor's forthcoming address at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce National Convention 2026, anticipated to underscore the vital future of India-US trade and economic cooperation.