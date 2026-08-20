Japan on High Alert After North Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch

Japan issued an emergency alert following the launch of a suspected ballistic missile by North Korea on Thursday. The directive focused on gathering critical information and ensuring the safety of aircraft and vessels, as tensions rise with US efforts to modify joint military exercises with South Korea.

The Prime Minister's Office highlighted directives to maximize efforts in data collection and public communication, prioritizing safety and readiness for any contingencies. These measures underscore Japan’s cautious stance amid evolving regional security dynamics.

Amid ongoing debates, US President Donald Trump has instructed a substantial reduction in upcoming joint military exercises with Seoul, describing them as both costly and provocative. This adjustment comes as the US seeks to recalibrate its approach to North Korea, all while nurturing relationships and maintaining security in the Korean Peninsula.