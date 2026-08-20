Escalating Threats in the Black Sea: Romania's Intercepted Naval Drone

Romania has intercepted a naval drone carrying explosives near the Neptun Deep gas project in the Black Sea, heightening security concerns in the area.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the incident as part of an 'escalating campaign of threats,' emphasizing the ongoing tensions.

The Romanian military responded swiftly, deploying F-16 fighter jets to eliminate the threat. The intercepted drone was reported to be a few hundred meters from the critical gas infrastructure.