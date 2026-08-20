Showcasing Innovation: China's World Robot Conference 2023

The World Robot Conference in Beijing features over 300 exhibitors showcasing the latest in robotic technology, from humanoid dancers to industrial arms. Major manufacturers, including Unitree and UBTECH, are highlighting innovations aimed at both consumer and industrial sectors. The event underscores China's growing influence in robot development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 17:17 IST
Showcasing Innovation: China's World Robot Conference 2023

The annual World Robot Conference has kicked off in Beijing, drawing over 300 exhibitors, including major players like Unitree and UBTECH. The event showcases advancements in robotics technology, from humanoid performance robots to sophisticated industrial arms that can weld, lift, and sort parcels.

For many exhibitors, the conference is an opportunity to woo potential investors, with some companies pursuing or planning initial public offerings. Notable among them is Hangzhou-based Unitree, known for its viral dance and martial arts demonstrations, which previewed a high-speed humanoid capable of a remarkable standing jump.

The conference exemplifies China's growing influence in the global robotics sector, emphasizing the country's strides in both consumer-oriented and industrial robotics solutions. As these companies display their latest innovations, the event reinforces China's position at the forefront of technological advancement.

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