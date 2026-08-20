India-EU FTA Nears Completion: Signing Expected by 2026

The India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is advancing towards its final stages, with expectations of signing before the end of 2026. Government sources confirmed on Thursday that the legal scrubbing phase has concluded, and the European Union is focused on internal approvals and translation processes. Both parties remain committed to completing the formalities associated with the FTA, viewed as a substantial milestone in enhancing economic and trade relations.

The announcement of the agreement was made during the 16th India-EU Summit, jointly presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this year. This followed the resumption of negotiations in 2022, aimed at modernizing and balancing the trade partnership between the two sides. The significance of the deal is underscored by the robust trade figures, with the European Union standing as one of India's largest trading partners.

Economic exchanges between India and the EU totaled Rs 11.5 lakh crore in goods and Rs 7.2 lakh crore in services in 2024, illustrating the depth of the economic relationship. With the legal review complete, emphasis is now on the remaining procedural steps required for the trade agreement's finalization. Both sides express a strong commitment to bringing the deal to fruition, which would further strengthen their already expansive economic connections.