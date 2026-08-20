Brazil's Fiscal Resilience: A Path to Stability

Brazil's Finance Minister Dario Durigan confirmed plans on Thursday to adhere to a solid fiscal framework of spending controls and revenue recovery if President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration secures another term in the October elections.

The minister revealed that the government executed a fiscal effort equivalent to 2% of the GDP. With Congressional adjustments, a reduction in mandatory spending by about 10 billion reais is projected for 2027. Durigan emphasized ongoing institutional dialogue as vital for equitable spending cuts and revenue base expansion.

Additionally, Durigan highlighted the necessity of addressing interest rates to mitigate inequality and reverse expanding public debt. The central bank recently reduced its benchmark interest rate to 14.00% to maneuver towards economic stability, but future actions remain uncertain.