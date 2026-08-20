Lithuania Optimistic on India-EU FTA During 2027 Presidency

Lithuania anticipates the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to be finalized by 2027, during its EU presidency. Ambassador Diana Mickeviciene expresses confidence in enhanced bilateral ties, highlighting the agreement as a transformative step for trade and partnership between India and the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 21:47 IST
Lithuania Optimistic on India-EU FTA During 2027 Presidency
Lithuanian Ambassador to India Diana Mickeviciene (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As Lithuania prepares to assume the European Union presidency from January to June 2027, its ambassador to India, Diana Mickeviciene, has expressed optimism that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be finalized within this period. Mickeviciene described the bilateral relationship between India and Lithuania as both 'solid' and 'equal'.

The ambitious FTA, anticipated to be signed by the end of 2026, is expected to stimulate economic growth and deepen trade relations. 'We are optimistic about the FTA becoming effective during our presidency,' Mickeviciene said, characterizing the agreement as a potential 'game changer' for business opportunities on both sides.

The comprehensive nature of the FTA aims to expand ambitious trade, investment, and export-import collaborations between India and the EU. Currently, a final push is underway to complete legal and bureaucratic formalities to bring the agreement into force. The partnership highlights strategic economic ties, with significant trade flow in both goods and services.

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