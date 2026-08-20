Russian airstrikes resulted in the deaths of 17 individuals and injuries to over 40 others in Kyiv, heightening tensions in the region. The large-scale offensive included a barrage of cruise, ballistic, and hypersonic missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the critical shortage of air defense missiles, attributing the dire situation to the failure of Ukraine's allies to replenish its stock. The upper floors of a residential block in Solomianskyi district were destroyed, resulting in eight fatalities.

The attacks significantly damaged Kyiv's infrastructure, affecting residential buildings, schools, and food supplies. Zelenskiy has renewed his call for missile defense support, while European leaders express their intent to aid Ukraine during this crisis.