Indian Doubles Pair Soar in BWF Championship Thriller

In a substantial boost to India's badminton hopes, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty triumphed in a challenging encounter to advance to the BWF World Championships quarterfinals. The resilient Indian doubles team secured their spot by defeating the formidable Malaysian pair of Junaidi Arif and Yap Roy King with a thrilling scoreline of 21-23, 21-19, 21-17.

After the match, Chirag Shetty reflected on their strategy, acknowledging they anticipated the Malaysians' preference for a flatter game given the slower conditions. "We knew they would adopt a flatter strategy due to the shuttle speed. Our game plan was to remain calm, keep the shuttle in play, and target low shots," Shetty remarked.

Looking ahead, Rankireddy and Shetty are set to face China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, a pairing they have experienced nail-biting encounters with in the past. "It's always been a tight contest with them. Both sides will be gunning for victory in what's sure to be an exhilarating quarterfinal," added the Indian pair, eager to capitalize on their current momentum.