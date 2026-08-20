BPL Put on Hold: Match-Fixing and Financial Woes Stifle Bangladesh's Premier League

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will not take place this season due to past issues like match-fixing and financial problems. BCB President Tamim Iqbal announced the hiatus, highlighting the league's challenges in replicating the success of other international T20 leagues. The BCB plans to revamp the BPL before relaunching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 22:42 IST
BPL Put on Hold: Match-Fixing and Financial Woes Stifle Bangladesh's Premier League

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the nation's most popular domestic cricket competition, has been shelved for the season following a declaration by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Tamim Iqbal. Tamim cited ongoing issues like match-fixing and corruption that have plagued previous seasons.

Despite its popularity since its inception in 2012, the BPL has yet to achieve the financial success seen in other countries' franchise-based Twenty20 leagues. According to the national newspaper Prothom Alo, the BCB endured a financial loss nearing 400 million Bangladeshi taka during the last two seasons of the league.

Emphasizing the importance of integrity in the sport, Tamim said, 'I don't want to hurry but to do it right.' The BPL has faced several challenges, including player suspensions over betting violations and boycotting matches due to critical remarks from officials. The BCB aims to bring the league back with better management in the future.

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