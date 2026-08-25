Brazil fines TikTok owner ByteDance for unlawful processing of teenagers' data

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 18:04 IST
Brazil fines TikTok owner ByteDance for unlawful processing of teenagers' data

Brazil's data protection authority (ANPD) has ​fined TikTok owner ByteDance 153.8 ​million reais ($29.81 million) for allegedly violating ‌the ​country's General Data Protection Law, according to a decision published in the official gazette on Tuesday. ANPD said that the ‌local unit of China's ByteDance had processed personal data of teenagers aged 13 to 18 without a valid legal basis. ByteDance Brasil did not immediately respond to a ‌request for comment. Brazilian authorities are stepping up scrutiny of online platforms' safeguards for children ‌and teenagers, part of a broader global trend that has seen countries including Australia, France and China impose or consider stricter rules on minors' use of social media. Earlier this month, ANPD ordered ⁠chat platform ​Discord to suspend livestreaming ⁠features over concerns about children's and teenagers' exposure to harmful content.

According to Tuesday's decision, ByteDance must ⁠delete the personal data of teenagers whose legal representation or assistance is not regularized within ​60 business days and notify third parties with whom it shared the data. It ⁠must also submit a technical report signed by its data protection officer, along with system audit ⁠logs ​demonstrating compliance, within five business days after the initial deadline expires.

The company faces fines of 137,081.49 reais per day if it fails to comply with the ⁠data-deletion, reporting or notification requirements. The total fine could be reduced by 25% if ByteDance ⁠waives its right to ⁠appeal within 10 business days and pays the penalty within 20 business days, according to ANPD.

($1 = 5.1597 reais)

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