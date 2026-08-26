Gulf ship traffic via Strait of Hormuz hovers below 10-day average, data shows

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 09:54 IST
Gulf ship traffic via Strait of Hormuz hovers below 10-day average, data shows

​Five commodity ‌vessels transited the ​Strait of Hormuz on ‌Tuesday, broadly unchanged from a day earlier but well ‌below the 10-day average ‌of 15, preliminary shipping data showed on Wednesday.

Two tankers carrying ⁠liquefied ​petroleum ⁠gas and one tanker carrying bitumen ⁠exited the strait, while ​two empty product tankers entered ⁠the waterway, initial data from ⁠shiptracker Kpler ​showed at 0408 GMT.

The figures could ⁠change as some ships typically ⁠switch ⁠off transponders during the voyage.

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