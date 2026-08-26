Cricket-Sri Lanka 83-2 after India enforce follow-on

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 12:14 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka 83-2 after India enforce follow-on

Sri Lanka ​reached 83-2 at ​lunch after ‌India enforced ​the follow-on on the fourth day of the second ‌and final test in Colombo on Wednesday. Sri Lanka still trail by 130 runs.

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