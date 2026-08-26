Cricket-Sri Lanka 83-2 after India enforce follow-on
Sri Lanka reached 83-2 at lunch after India enforced the follow-on on the fourth day of the second and final test in Colombo on Wednesday. Sri Lanka still trail by 130 runs.
Sri Lanka reached 83-2 at lunch after India enforced the follow-on on the fourth day of the second and final test in Colombo on Wednesday. Sri Lanka still trail by 130 runs.
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