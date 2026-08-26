Narrow majority of Icelanders back EU membership talks, poll shows ahead of referendum

A narrow majority of Icelanders support restarting negotiations ​on joining the European Union in a ​nationwide referendum set for Saturday, according to ‌a ​new opinion poll, down slightly from the previous survey. The August 29 ballot is not a vote on membership itself and any deal with ‌the EU would require Iceland to hold a second referendum on whether to join the bloc based on the terms agreed in the negotiations. The August 21-25 survey of 1,019 people by polling agency Maskina ‌showed 51.3% of respondents support holding negotiations with Brussels on joining the bloc, while 48.7% are ‌opposed, Icelandic daily Visir reported.

The gap between the two sides has narrowed further since an August 13 poll, when 52.2% said they backed restarting the talks while 47.8% said they opposed them. Reykjavik abandoned EU membership talks in 2013 after ⁠four years of ​negotiations, but a rise ⁠in the cost of living and the war in Ukraine are among the factors in recent years that have rekindled ⁠Iceland's interest in joining the 27-nation bloc. Repeated threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to annex Greenland, located between ​Iceland and the United States, have also revived interest in joining the EU.

Iceland is already ⁠part of the European single market, the Schengen open-border travel zone, and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) alongside Norway and ⁠Liechtenstein, ​but has no formal influence on how the EU evolves. EU membership would give Iceland a direct say in decision-making via institutions such as the European Commission, the Council of Ministers and the ⁠European Parliament. It would also involve Iceland joining the EU's customs union and offer the option ⁠of adopting the euro. In the ⁠event of a 'yes' vote in Saturday's referendum, a foreign ministry memo estimates that accession talks could start by the end of 2026 and be concluded ‌within 18 ‌to 24 months.