Soccer-UEFA set to drop FIFA boycott threat, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 18:08 IST
Soccer-UEFA set to drop FIFA boycott threat, sources say

UEFA is set to drop its ​threat to boycott FIFA tournaments after ​receiving assurances that plans ‌to sell ​stakes in the World Cup and other major competitions will not be revived, sources aware of the ‌discussions told Reuters on Wednesday. The move followed FIFA's decision in July to withdraw a proposal that triggered opposition from UEFA's 55 member associations, which had agreed ‌to boycott FIFA competitions after details of the plan emerged last month.

UEFA ‌officials are expected to tell the governing body's executive committee and the presidents of most of its member associations at a meeting in Monaco on Thursday that the conditions for ⁠lifting the ​boycott have been ⁠met, the sources said. UEFA had sought both the withdrawal of the proposal and assurances that ⁠similar plans would not be pursued again.

"It's not a UEFA defeat, rather the reality ​of avoiding hurting young players once in a lifetime opportunity. The actions ⁠and insistence on change will continue," a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters. While the ⁠immediate ​threat of a boycott is expected to be lifted, UEFA is likely to continue its campaign against FIFA President Gianni Infantino over the sell-off ⁠proposal, the sources said. The issue is expected to be discussed at the ⁠Monaco meeting.

Teams are ⁠preparing for the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Poland which is due to start on September 5.

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

Global
2
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Global
3
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

Global
4
IIT Delhi student seeks impartial probe into death of MSc student Rishikesh Kumar

IIT Delhi student seeks impartial probe into death of MSc student Rishikesh ...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Fewer Mature Eggs, Similar Birth Chances: New Insight Into IVF Outcomes After Cancer Treatment

Explainable AI Reveals What Shapes Recovery After Prostate Cancer Surgery

A Warming Planet, a Weary Mind: Climate Distress Reaches University Life

Can Smarter Urbanization Transform China’s Border Counties Without Creating a Debt Crisis?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026