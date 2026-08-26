US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open after inflation data; Nvidia in focus
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected inflation data reinforced bets on another quarter-point Federal Reserve rate hike this year, as investors awaited results from AI chip leader Nvidia later in the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.7 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 53,547.68. The S&P 500 fell 10.4 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 7,666.88, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.7 points, or 0.20%, to 26,099.576 at the opening bell.