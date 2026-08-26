Nearly 9.5 lakh women register for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana in a month: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the Delhi government has started rolling out its 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana', under which eligible women in the national capital will receive Rs 2,500 per month. Speaking to reporters after the launch of the scheme, CM Gupta said providing Rs 2,500 to the women of Delhi was a commitment made by her government from the beginning.

"We had declared from day one that providing Rs 2,500 to the sisters of Delhi was our commitment. Today, as we bring the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' to the people in a tangible way, I am delighted to see the sisters of Delhi so happy," CM Gupta said. The Chief Minister said the scheme was launched on August 1 and nearly 9.5 lakh women have registered for it within a month.

"Through today's event, we have distributed verification and approval letters to the first set of 2,500 beneficiaries under this Rs 2,500 scheme. The funds for the month of August will be credited to their accounts on September 1," she said. CM Gupta clarified that there is no cap on the number of beneficiaries under the scheme and no deadline for registration.

"There is no limit to this scheme, nor is there a deadline for registration; it is an ongoing initiative. Sisters can register at their convenience, and for the month in which they apply, they will certainly receive the full Rs 2,500," she said. The Chief Minister said women who registered as late as August 24 would also be eligible to receive the full Rs 2,500 for August.

"For instance, if someone registered as late as August 24, she will still receive the Rs 2,500 for the entire month of August," the Chief Minister said. The Delhi Government on Wednesday launched the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojna', a historic initiative aimed at making women in the capital economically empowered, self-reliant and financially secure, an official release said.

At an event held at Talkatora Stadium, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi MPs, government ministers, public representatives and other dignitaries formally launched the scheme. (ANI)