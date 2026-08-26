US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-US stock futures edge lower after economic data

U.S. stock ​index futures moved ​slightly lower on ‌Wednesday as ​investors digested fresh economic data for clues on the ‌Federal Reserve's interest-rate path. A Commerce Department report showed the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose ‌0.2% in July from the previous month, ‌compared with a 0.1% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters. Annually, it rose 3.7% versus ⁠expectations ​of 3.6%.

The core ⁠reading increased 0.2% on a monthly basis and ⁠3.3% on a year-on-year basis, both in line ​with expectations. A separate report showed U.S. ⁠gross domestic product grew 1.5% in second quarter, in ⁠line ​with estimates.

At 08:33 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 20 points, or ⁠0.04%, and S&P 500 E-minis were down 8.75 ⁠points, or ⁠0.11%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 103.25 points, or 0.35%.