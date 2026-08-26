Asian Junior Classical Chess Championship: Mayank, Pratitee claim grand gold double for India

India completed a memorable double at the Asian Junior Classical Chess Championship 2026 as Mayank Chakraborty and Pratitee Bordoloi clinched the Open and Girls titles, respectively, at the ITC Maratha Sheraton here on Wednesday. Top seed Mayank lived up to his billing by finishing the nine-round Open Championship with 7.5 points to claim the coveted gold medal. Russia's Artem Pingin secured the silver with 7 points, while India's Daksh Goyal produced an impressive performance to take the bronze with 6.5 points.

Pratitee completed India's golden double by winning the Girls Championship with 7.5 points from nine rounds. Kazakhstan's Mariya Kholyavko finished just half a point behind on 7 points to take the silver, while Nivedita V C of India secured the bronze with 6.5 points. Apart from the medals, the championship also proved highly rewarding for several players who earned coveted FIDE titles and norms. Open champion Mayank Chakraborty, who is already GM-elect, added another Grandmaster norm through his title-winning performance. Bronze medallist Daksh Goyal earned the FIDE Master title as well as an International Master norm.

Girls champion Pratitee Bordoloi enjoyed a double bonus. In addition to the gold medal, she earned the Woman International Master (WIM) title and also secured a Woman Grandmaster norm. Silver medallist Mariya Kholyavko of Kazakhstan earned a WIM norm, while bronze medallist Nivedita V C of India also secured a WIM norm. India's dominance was reflected in the overall medal tally, with the host nation capturing four of the six medals on offer in the Classical Championships - two gold and two bronze. Russia and Kazakhstan shared the remaining honours with one silver medal each.

The prizes were awarded by Hisham Al-Taher, Secretary of the Asian Chess Federation, at a glittering closing ceremony, bringing the championship to a fitting conclusion. The Asian Junior Chess Championship 2026 was organised by the Maharashtra Chess Association on behalf of the All India Chess Federation and the Asian Chess Federation. (ANI)