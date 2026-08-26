Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Who are the other men's contenders to look out for ​at the US Open?

The following are some of the other contenders for ​the men's singles title at the U.S. Open, which begins ‌on ​Sunday: ARTHUR FILS (FRANCE)

Tennis-Top seed Zverev gets golden shot at US Open glory

Alexander Zverev arrives at the U.S. Open as top seed, poised to capitalise on world number one Jannik Sinner's absence and with holder Carlos Alcaraz still finding his feet ‌after injury, as he chases a second Grand Slam title and his first in New York. The German comes to Flushing Meadows as a Grand Slam champion for the first time, having broken the Sinner-Alcaraz stranglehold on majors with his French Open triumph in June, ending a run in which the pair shared the previous nine majors.

Figure skating-Olympic champion Liu to sit ‌out 2026-27 season

Olympic gold medallist Alysa Liu said on Tuesday she will sit out the upcoming season to fine-tune her technique but reassured fans she would return to ‌the sport. Liu became the first American woman since 2002 to capture Olympic gold in women's singles at this year's Milano Cortina Games, where she also helped the United States to gold in the team event.

Soccer-UEFA set to lift FIFA boycott threat as Italy drops support for Infantino

UEFA is set to drop its threat to boycott FIFA tournaments after receiving assurances that plans to sell stakes in the World Cup and ⁠other major ​competitions will not be revived, sources aware of ⁠the discussions told Reuters on Wednesday, as Italy withdrew support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Italy became the latest national football federation to distance itself from Infantino, while European Leagues President Claudius Schaefer told The Athletic ⁠that the FIFA chief had no future at the organisation and that world soccer's governing body needed reform.

Tennis-Holder Alcaraz ready to reignite season at US Open after injury layoff

Carlos Alcaraz returns from ​a nearly five-month injury layoff for his U.S. Open title defence with little match practice but no shortage of expectation as the flamboyant Spaniard bids to win ⁠a third title in New York. Few modern players have lit up the sport quite like Alcaraz, whose blend of flair and fearless shot-making helped him become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam when ⁠he ​won his seventh major crown at this year's Australian Open.

Tennis-Shelton looks to make an impact at US Open after ‘roller coaster’ season

Ben Shelton enters the U.S. Open determined to make up for a string of disappointing Grand Slam performances this season, with the successful defence of his Canadian Open crown providing a major confidence boost for ⁠the young American. The world number nine has claimed four titles during a self-described “roller coaster” season marred by poor showings at major tournaments.

Sky ban Enes Kanter Freedom from arena ⁠after altercation

Two days after ejecting Enes Kanter ⁠Freedom from Wintrust Arena during a game, the Chicago Sky announced Tuesday that they have banned the former NBA player from the building. Kanter Freedom, sitting courtside during the Sky's 113-90 loss to the Indiana Fever on Sunday, stood up and took a ‌step onto the court with ‌his arms outstretched after Sky guard Natasha Cloud began pointing and yelling at him at ​the start of an Indiana timeout.